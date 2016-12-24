Star Screen Christmas Special: Tiger Shroff to bring Karthik-Naira together

It’s X mas time and viewers are warming up to enjoy a special integration episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut) and Star Screen Awards on Star Plus, to be aired tomorrow.

As per the plot, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) would want to meet Salman and Shah Rukh Khan at the awards function. The family members would get passes and whether they would get to meet the stars or not is something for the viewers to watch and find out.

Yeh Rishta gang would meet many Bolly celebs and have fun at the Christmas lounge.

Viewers will see actors of Yeh Rishta in a different mood; all will be funny, entertaining and different.

However, the icing on the cake would be Tiger Shroff coming in and putting efforts to bring Kartik and Naira closer. He will teach them to dance and enjoy being romantic.

Producer Rajan Shahi shared: “Yes, this will be an entertaining Star Screen Christmas Special. I would like to thank Star Plus and Mr. Anil Jha (from Star) for having this creative vision to bring in a beautiful integration of Yeh Rishta with Star Screen Awards. I would like to thank the entire team of Yeh Rishta for joining together to shoot this event.”

Don’t miss the sequence tomorrow.