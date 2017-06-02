Starry affair in the finale of Zee Bangla’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Finally, the time has come for the big day!

Well, readers, the participants of Zee Bangla’s popular musical show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa have entertained us all with their melodious tracks by working hard.

Now, it’s time to choose the winner of the show.

The grand finale will be shown on television on 3rd June at 7 pm.

Apart from the participants’ performance, the finale will see some dazzling performances by the celebs of Tinsel town.

Actors who made their presence felt at the show are Indrani Haldar, Dev, Rukmini Maitra, Ankush, and Oindrila Sen to name a few.

So, gear up for the show and stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.