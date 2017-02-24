Staying away from my daughter is the most difficult challenge in the Roadies journey: Rannvijay Singh

The newest daddy in tinsel town, Rannvijay Singh, has not stopped smiling since his daughter's entry in life.

And now all set to embark on the journey of Roadies, the man is feeling the pain. “I think staying away from my daughter has been the most difficult task that I have ever done. And mind you, I have walked on fire too (smiles). But it broke my heart to leave her for a long time... I am trying my best to stay with her till I leave. I think I will pass on all my parental love to my gang members now,”said the man who is synonyms with the MTV adventure reality show.

Roadies Rising is said to be the deadliest season and the gang leaders- Rannvijay, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and Karan Kundra- are all geared up for the same.

Added to these stalwarts will be ace spinner Harbhajan Singh who will have his ‘googlies’ in the course of the show to add some fun and twist.

Talking about the ‘gang’ concept, the VJ-turned-actor quipped, “For, us it has become difficult as emotions are involved. The gang members become family and you guide them like your own children. As for the contestants, it has become an easier phase as they are protected by their leaders. Initially, they had to fight on their own but now there is someone who would make the best of plans to keep them safe. Also someone who is strong is always targeted. Here too, the gang leaders can come as a saviour. And above all, competition aside, the participants get immense love from each of the gang leaders irrespective of whether they are in their team.”

The 14th season will see the Roadies gang travelling from Jhansi to Kurukshetra, reliving the journey of the great warriors of our country. “This season, we are looking at Roadies who have the courage, attitude and heart of a warrior. We will have some really interesting tasks planned which would bring the same qualities to the fore of the contestants,” added Rannvijay.

When asked if the ‘passion’ of contestants seen was high or low, he said, “It is always a mix. While some come with the confidence to win, there are others in the team who need fame. But in the last couple of years, the aspiration level and participation has definitely grown and that I think is also because of the panel of judges. Be it the Bollywood side being represented by Esha Deol and Neha Dhupia, the Roadies passion through me and Prince, the entertainment quotient being taken up by Karan and the sports angle covered by Vijendra Singh, Sushil Kumar and now Harbhajan Singh. And with Nikhil Chinapa joining us in at times, the cool MTV flavour would also get involved."

Recently there was a controversy on Karan slapping a contestant who had come for an audition after the latter spoke ill about women. Stating that personally he will never do that, Rannvijay stated that Karan purely reacted on his emotions.

“Something triggered him and he went on to slap him but not many people saw what the other person had spoken. Everyone takes things differently and reacts in a certain way. It is because we are on a reality show that each action gets documented and left to the judgement of the viewers.”

Wish you good look, Rannvijay!