Staying home during New Year? We tell you what to watch on TV

New Year’s call feast and festivity. However, there are some folks who love to stay home with a hot cuppa and enjoy watching television.

Are you one such soul? Then this article is meant for you.

In Zee TV, get ready to end this year with a bang and ring in the New Year with your favorite kids of television. Zee TV brings you an evening of fun with ‘Happy New Year 2017’on Saturday, 31st December at 10PM. The channel is all set to celebrate this New Year's Eve with a two-hour extravaganza which will have the budding superstars of tomorrow put their best foot forward. This dazzling line-up of acts and performances includes several kids who have made a way into your hearts with Zee TV's popular non-fiction shows like – India’s Best Dramebaaz, Dance India Dance and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs.

The young guns are back to make the end of this spectacular year memorable and kick-start your 2017 on a happy note. Meet Ghanta Singh (Jaskiran) who is adamant that he will not let the clock strike 12 till he does not party to his heart’s content. And VIP (Kartikeya Raj) - a common man who loves his sports, politics and Bollywood. He cannot wait for the New Year to start and he gets to put all his plans into action. These two kids with their excitement and fun filled banter will be the cutest hosts of the biggest 'bachcha party of the year.'

With interesting spins on newsmakers and topics of the year, the children are all set to win your hearts. The show is full of celebratory dancing acts, energetic singing acts and some rib-tickling comedy!!

In Star Plus, popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will see a New Year party, much to everyone’s fun and masti. Another major extravaganza would be the glitzy and gaudy Star Screen Awards, to be hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

On Sony Entertainment Television, audience will witness a hilarious and fun filled special episode. People will be laugh to glory. It’s a must watch for all.

&TV will be your perfect destination for entertainment. Welcome the coming year by celebrating with your favourite stars with New Year special programme on Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain on December 31 at 8pm.

From Angoori, Anita, Vibhuti and Tiwari to Badho, Santoshi, Manu, Ladoo and the Queens; everyone will be coming together for some fun and masti on New Year’s Eve with lots of dancing and special performances; it will definitely be the biggest entertainment extravaganza on television.

Viewers are in for a treat as they witness their much-loved &TV artists let their hair down and showcase their never seen before avatar. While Angoori Bhabi (Shubhanhi Atre) and Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) will set the stage on fire with their performance on the hit track ‘Ghaghra’, Anita (Saumya Tandon) and Vibhuti (Aashif Sheikh) will be seen shaking their leg on the song ‘Dance Basanti’. Angoori, Badho (Rytasha Rathore) and Santoshi (Ratan Rajput) will be seen at their glamorous best as they move to ‘Desi Girls’ with Dhairya (Ayaz Ahmed). As Manu (Sania Touqueer) and Ladoo dance to the tunes of ‘Chota Baccha’, Angoori’s mother-in-law Ramkali (Soma Rathod) will surprise everyone with her cabaret performance on ‘Yeh Mera Dil’. The team of Queens and Gangaa will add to the comedy element of the show when they perform on ‘Gallan Goodiyaan’ along with Tika and Malkaan.

The artists of Colors’ three biggest non-fiction offerings Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza joins hands to ring in the New Year together. The celebrations will kick off during the Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode in the company of superstar host Salman Khan as they collectively usher in a fun-filled night for viewers.Swaying everyone to their tunes will be Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa contestants Salman Yusuff Khan, Teriya Magar, Karishma Tanna, Shantanu Maheshwari and Swasti Nitya’s dance partner, Preetjyot Singh. Not only will they set the stage on fire with their dhamakedaar performances, but they will also join Salman Khan an entertaining session.

Adding a zing of comedy will be Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza artists - Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Mubeen, Anita Hassanandani, Karan Wahi, Sudesh Lehri and Aditi Bhatia who will collectively present special acts for the evening. Be it a Christmas-themed performance, a hilarious take on demonetization, a mock New Year’s Eve party, or a couple looking to move in together, the gags will leave everyone in splits. Joining them as guests on the Bigg Boss stage will be ex-contestants Ravi Kishan, Vindu Dara Singh and Lovie aka Lokesh Kumari.

Taking the entertainment quotient a notch higher, host Salman Khan will enter the Bigg Boss house to give away a few Special Awards to the contestants. Utilizing Bigg Boss’ inimitable sense of humour, Salman Khan will make the night memorable for contestants by presenting them with quirky awards like Bigg Bhukkad, Jaani Dushman, Footage Khau, and Khaano Ka Khooni to name a few.

Here you go…it’s packed entertainment on your favourite shows across channels. Enjoy and bring in the New Year.