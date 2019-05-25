News

Stop waiting for life to happen: Erica Fernandes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 May 2019 01:35 PM

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes, who has been slaying it as Prerna in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is a lot more than just a beautiful actress.

The pretty damsel knows how to keep her fans motivated.

Recently, Erica shared a beautiful picture of hers with her million dollar smile along with a caption that would motivate anyone to embrace their lives with smiles and happiness.

The caption read, 'Stop waiting. Stop waiting for that Monday, stop waiting for someone to fall in love with you. Stop waiting for life to happen. Happiness is achieved when you stop waiting for it and make the most of the moments you are in now.'

See the picture here.

We are sure that this quote of hers has inspired many fans.

Way to go, Erica! 

