The TV industry is set to witness syncope because of the strike called by the FWICE from August 14 to 18. The Federation of Western Employees Cine Employees (FWICE) has sent notice to Indian Motion Picture Producer Association (IMPPA), The Film and Television Producers Guild of India limited, Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) and Western Indian Film Producers’ Association (WIFPA).

According to media reports, since the year 2008, the FWICE demands a better working condition in terms of health and sanitation, proper work shifts of just 8 hours daily and timely salary increments. Allegedly, it has been a long time and these demands are far from being met. They (FWICA and the Producers Guild) have earlier been at loggerheads umpteen times because of the same issues but things were mitigated before they came to a saturation point but this time around the situation is steadily going out of hand!

Tellychakkar got in touch with FWICE, President B.N. Tiwari to shed more light on the issue, he claimed, “The producers are treating us like slaves; this has been the case for a long time now. There have been several talks and now we are hell bent on bringing the TV industry to a standstill. They need to acknowledge our presence and this is the only way.”

The fuming Tiwari added, “This time around we are going to pull the strike for 48 hours at least, even if the TV Producers guild signs the dotted line of the agreement. The strike won’t be called off and we will not let any work to be done”

When Tellychakkar got in touch with some eminent producers from Tellydom, they all were pretty positive about the situation.

Talking about the predicament in an affirmative tone, Mr. Asit Kumar Modi, founder Neela Telefilms said, “The Indian Film and Television Producers Guild of India is dealing with the situation and they will surely take a proper decision. Personally speaking, I do not feel there will be any problem of sorts. Everyone will work in tandem. I firmly believe, the strike will not come to pass because we depend on the workers and the workers depend on us. The strike will not happen.”

Asserting his trust on both the associations, Modi further acknowledged “I believe in the guild and FWICE as well. They will not take any wrong decision. I don’t think there will be any problem as I am a very positive person.”

Tellychakkar also got in touch with Producer Yash Patnaik (Beyond Dreams entertainment) who revealed “The producers saw it coming and they are well-prepared to counter it. We have banks of episodes that can be aired during the strike. The strike is just putting the entire industry in jeopardy and this is not the way a solution can be achieved.

Harping on the pressures of TV he exclaimed “Everyone has to deliver one episode a day. Under such circumstances, not just the technician but everyone extends their working hours but if that is a huge issue then the channels should not have dailies.” Mentioning about the 8 hours working stance of FWICE, he stated, “If there are no dailies and there are just weekend serials, so many people will lose their jobs. There are a very few channels just 5 GECs, the workforce is increasing, every technician is being paid well. A spot boy gets Rs 25,000 monthly; make-up artists make almost a lakh monthly which is more than what a qualified MBA professional makes a month.”

We also spoke to JD Majethia who also happens to be the spokesperson for the TV producers. He said, this is not a personal issue, “I always look at the workers’ interest at large. I am a worker, the production managers, the directors or the writers are workers for that matter. We all are workers.”

Putting a lid on all the probable miscommunication and misunderstanding Majethia stated “We never want to hurt our workers. They are our men. We all work in one industry and we are very happy to work with one and all. There are a few people who are spreading the misconception or misunderstanding and we would like to clear that.”

Come to think of it, this is not a first occurrence, about 10 years ago in the year 2008, a similar indefinite non-cooperation protest happened which brought the industry to a standstill. However back then the industry dynamics were different, the economy was different. If it actually happens this time around, an industry insider tells us “The lives of many people will be impacted; the fortunes of many people will be impacted. The productions houses are on a per day basis; they are standing costs of sets, of shoots, of episodes to be delivered on time. All in all, if things halt for two days, the loss to be incurred by the industry would stand at a minimum of Rs 10 to 15 Crores a day!