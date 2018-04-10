Subhankar excited to play ‘mega serial hero’ in Colors Bangla’s Resham Jhanpi

Kolkata: Actor Subhankar Saha is excited to essay the role of a ‘mega serial hero’ in Colors Bangla’s Resham Jhanpias he feels that essaying such a character is challenging.

“I am playing the role of a mega serial hero in Resham Jhanpi. It would be a challenge for me to play the role with élan,” Subhankar said to TellyChakkar.

“I don’t want my character to get influenced by my personality. I want to carry the personality of some big star whom the audience will love. This way the role would become difficult for me and I like challenging works as they let me improve and learn something new. Thus, when I was told about this role, I gave my nod. Moreover, I found the character interesting,” he added.

Subhankar has previously portrayed lead roles in TV serials like Jarowar Jhumko and Tumi Robe Nirobe. Later, he was seen in Adorini.

Asked about the connection of his character with the story of Resham Jhanpi, he shared, “The name of my character is Rohit. As I mentioned, he is a top mega serial hero. The story will have a leap of fifteen years. My character will enter the story after the leap. By then, the two children of the story will grow up. The younger one will have a crush on me while I will start liking the older sister owning to her innocence.”

“What I heard is that it will be a new story with the sons and daughters of the previous characters,” he further added.

The promo featuring him is already out and his entry will be shown on 12 April.

Best wishes, Subhankar!

