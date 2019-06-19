News

Subir Rana Gupte roped in for ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
19 Jun 2019 05:21 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an update on ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2.

We already exclusively reported about Aarti Khetrapal, Rishika Nag, Aadya Gupta, Vikram Singh Rathod, Mohit Duseja, and Antara Banerjee being roped in for the show (read here: Love School 3 fame Mohit Duseja bags ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS returns 2; THIS Kasauti Zindagi Kay actress roped in for ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2).

Now, the latest update is that actor Subir Rana Gupte has also been roped in for the project.

Subir has been a part of shows like Sadda Haq and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

We couldn’t connect with the actor for his comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > ALTBalaji, Ragini MMS Returns 2, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Subir Rana Gupte, Aarti Khetrapal, Rishika Nag, Aadya Gupta, Vikram Singh Rathod, Mohit Duseja, Antara Banerjee,

