Subir Rana Gupte roped in for ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2

We already exclusively reported about Aarti Khetrapal, Rishika Nag, Aadya Gupta, Vikram Singh Rathod, Mohit Duseja, and Antara Banerjee being roped in for the show (read here: Love School 3 fame Mohit Duseja bags ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS returns 2; THIS Kasauti Zindagi Kay actress roped in for ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2).



Now, the latest update is that actor Subir Rana Gupte has also been roped in for the project.



Subir has been a part of shows like Sadda Haq and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.



We couldn’t connect with the actor for his comment.



