Subuhi Joshi and Ashi Singh spills secrets about Randeep Rai from the sets of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

25 Jul 2019 08:18 PM

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is loved by the audience. The show is based on the love story of Sameer (Randeep Rai) and Naina (Ashi Singh) and enjoys a loyal fan following.

The actors have enjoyed every minute of the show, and viewers love the twists and turns in the current track. Recently, Subuhi Joshi who started her journey with MTV Splitsvilla and was seen in Comedy Classes (Sony TV) and Bh Se Bhade, and others, graced the TellyChakkar den and donned the hat of a Guest Editor.

She plays Poonam Maheshwari, Sameer’s sister-in-law, in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.

The actress interviewed Naina aka Ashi Singh, and the two spilled many a secret from the sets of their show and about co-star Randeep Rai.

Check out the video below, and hear the fun conversation between Subuhi and Ashi in TellyChakkar’s Guest Editor Segment!

