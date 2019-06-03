Subuhi Joshi shares pictures of injuries inflicted by Siddharth Sagar

MUMBAI: Things got ugly between comedian Siddharth Sagar and actress Subuhi Joshi.

Recently, there were reports that the couple had called off their engagement after Subuhi came out in the open and accused Siddharth of physical abuse.

She mentioned to TOI, 'When we separated in 2016, he blamed his mother for it. However, she wasn't entirely responsible for what happened; I realized it only after staying with him post our engagement. The problem is with his attitude and behaviour, but I did try my best to save the relationship. I have seen his dark side; he loses his cool over petty issues, and can get violent. Woh haath uthaata hai aur cheezein phekta hai. He was disturbed as he was going through a financial crunch. Besides fighting verbally, he would often raise his hand on me. In March, I called the cops after he hit me. I was taken to the hospital for a medical check-up and on our way to the police station, he kept crying saying, "Mujhse galti ho gayi, maaf kar de. I'll never repeat it." After seeing him cry, I told the cops to let him go. In hindsight, I feel that I made a huge mistake. He should have been behind bars.'

Meanwhile, Siddharth had a totally different take. He told TOI, 'Subuhi and I are no longer together. We have called off our engagement. We had parted ways in 2016 because of my mother, as she wasn't in favour of this relationship. However, Subuhi reconnected with me last year, and we got back together. Everything was going good, but then compatibility issues cropped up. We called off our engagement two-and-a-half months ago. Things were fine between us till the time I was working and making money. I feel that problems cropped up after I faced a financial crisis. Your state of mind changes when you are not working, and I was troubled at that time. We were having a lot of fights, and I felt it was better to end the relationship.'

Subuhi got in touch with TellyChakkar and reacted to all the allegations that Siddharth mentioned in his Interview with SpotboyE.

She told us, 'Well, there are lot of things that I want to clarify. He has mentioned in an interview that he only pushed me but never hurt me. He is lying, because I have pictures of my injury and a video of my house in a bad state post the fight.'

Take a look.

She continued, 'If he had only pushed me, then how did I get the bruises? Now talking about expenses, he said that I used to shop from his money, went for a Goa trip, and partied. But he is forgetting that when you are in a relationship, you don’t keep count of money. The way he has spent money, similarly even I have spent money on booking hotels, presenting gifts, and parties. He has been staying in my house for a year now. Obviously, when you are staying together, take care of expenses and pay rent. We both used to end up bearing the expenses.'

She added, 'He has asked me to quit acting because of his insecurities. He says that I am cashing in on his popularity. Well, kaunsi popularity? He didn’t do Bigg Boss because of his temper issues. Also, he never got a call for Nach Baliye, but the makers approached me. I was keen, but Siddharth didn’t want to do it. For a ZEE5 show, the makers want us to mention our ex’s names. I have been quite open about my past, while Siddharth wasn’t comfortable sharing his ex’s names.'

She further shared, 'Siddharth is forgetting that I was one who gave him a better life. He had no family support and lived in a rehab. I had gone miles ahead to support him and provide him with a happy and better life. On the day we had a fight, he pleaded with me at the police station to not to file an FIR. I still felt for him and didn’t make him go behind bars. But now, when he is speaking wrong things against me, I will go the legal way and file a case against him for domestic violence and defamation.'