Sucheta Khanna roped in for Happii’s Shriman Shrimati

The upcoming comedy channel Happii is yet to be launched but has already become the talk of the town with its impressive programming line up.

The channel is set to recreate the magic of the popular comedy series Shriman Shrimati, with a fresh concept and cast.

We have already reported that Suresh Menon, Ami Trivedi, Sameer Shah, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Divya Bhatnagar, among others, have been roped in to play key roles in the upcoming show.

Now we heard that actress Sucheta Khanna, who was last seen on popular shows like Lapataganj, Peterson Hill and many others, have also been signed for the project.

Our source informs us, “Sucheta will be seen essaying the role of Koki, which in the original series was essayed by actress Reema Lagoo.”

We buzzed Sucheta but did not get any revert till the time of filing the story.

Keep reading this space for more updates.