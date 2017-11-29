Hot Downloads

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra

quickie
One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Qubool Hai!!!
guess more Click Here

poll

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Suchitra Pillai roped in for ALTBalaji’s ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2017 03:31 PM

Suchitra Pillai who is known for her power-packed roles will be seen making an entry in ALTBalaji’s upcoming web show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai starring Mona Singh, Ronit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli.

Suchitra will be seen playing Sheena Masi in the show and she is Poonam’s (Gurdeep Kohli) younger cousin. She is fun loving, trippy and has a no damn attitude. Her character will come in at a crucial point in the show.

This is Suchitra’s second association with ALTBalaji, she was last seen in the much appreciated web show ‘Romil and Jugal’. Speaking about the show and her character, Suchitra said, "I play Sheena, Gurdeep Kohli’s sister who comes in to help her. Had worked with ALTBalaji on ‘Romil and Jugal’ and it was a fab experience, and this one too promises to be just as much fun.”

Directed by Anil V. Kumar, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai promises to be everything the audience wants, it’s a complex, heartwarming story with multi-dimensiona l characters. The show depicts the unexplored side of marriage, a side which divides people's thoughts into right and wrong. The shooting of the show has already begun.

Tags > ALTBalaji, Suchitra Pillai, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, Gurdeep Kohli, Anil V. Kumar, Mona Singh, Ronit Roy,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top