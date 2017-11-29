Suchitra Pillai roped in for ALTBalaji’s ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai’

Suchitra Pillai who is known for her power-packed roles will be seen making an entry in ALTBalaji’s upcoming web show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai starring Mona Singh, Ronit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli.

Suchitra will be seen playing Sheena Masi in the show and she is Poonam’s (Gurdeep Kohli) younger cousin. She is fun loving, trippy and has a no damn attitude. Her character will come in at a crucial point in the show.

This is Suchitra’s second association with ALTBalaji, she was last seen in the much appreciated web show ‘Romil and Jugal’. Speaking about the show and her character, Suchitra said, "I play Sheena, Gurdeep Kohli’s sister who comes in to help her. Had worked with ALTBalaji on ‘Romil and Jugal’ and it was a fab experience, and this one too promises to be just as much fun.”

Directed by Anil V. Kumar, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai promises to be everything the audience wants, it’s a complex, heartwarming story with multi-dimensiona l characters. The show depicts the unexplored side of marriage, a side which divides people's thoughts into right and wrong. The shooting of the show has already begun.