Sudeepa Singh to enter Big Magic’s Rudra Ke Rakshak

Big Magic’s Rudra Ke Rakshak a kids fantasy show is been appreciated among the masses for its riveting concept. Making the storyline more enthralling, the upcoming episode of the show will mark the entry of the talented actress Sudeepa Singh who has entertained the viewers with her exceptional acting skills.



A source close to the production house informs us about the entry of Sudeepa in the show, “The forthcoming episodes of the show will see the entry of Sudeepa Singh who will be doing a cameo performance. She has already started shooting for the show and will be essaying the role of Chandrika. According to the storyline, Avi’s parents are trapped by an evil figure and he can find them only through the magical mirror that Chandrika has.”



Excited on being a part of Rudra Ke Rakshak, Sudeepa said, “I have previously done kids fantasy show and I am glad to be a part of Rudra Ke Rakshak which falls into the same genre. I share a special bond with the kids and this show will help me reconnect with all the kids again. The character of Chandrika is very different from the roles that I have essayed before and I wish to entertain the viewers with my acting skills in this show as well.”



Will Chandrika help Avi in finding his parents? To know more and watch the phenomenal performance of Sudeepa Singh, stay tuned to Rudra Ke Rakshak every Monday to Friday at 7:30pm only on BIG Magic.