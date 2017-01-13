Sudesh Berry and Ankit Arora in Life OK’s Chandrakanta

We have another update from Life OK’s upcoming show Chandrakanta produced by Triangle Films Company.

There was news in the media about Kritika Kamra being roped in to play the titular role of Chandrakanta.

Later, we reported about Gaurav Khanna being in talks with the production house to play the male lead while Chandan K Anand being brought in as the protagonist (Kritika Kamra is Chandrakanta; Chandan K Anand and Gaurav Khanna roped in?)

Now, we have learnt that Razia Sultan fame Ankit Arora is also a part of the project in capacity of negative hero Shiv Dutt.

Furthermore, veteran actor Sudesh Berry will depict an important role too in the above fantasy drama.

When we buzzed Sudesh, he shared, “Yes, I am in talks with them for the show. My association with Triangle Films is since Mahadev days and they are like a family to me. The team is still working on my character.”

We also called Ankit but he remained unavailable to comment.