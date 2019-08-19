Sudha returns to get Karan and Ruhi married in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will showcase interesting drama.



It was earlier seen that Karan and Ruhi have realized their love for each other.



Due to a bad family situation, they could not proceed to the next step of marriage.



Now with Raman returning home safely, Karan and Ruhi decide to get married and make their relationship legal.



Viewers will also get to witness the comeback of Sudha to fulfill Karan and Ruhi’s marriage rituals.



Karan and Ruhi’s engagement ceremony begins, and Sudha marks her entry.



It will be really interesting to see whether Sudha poses some problem for Karan and Ruhi.