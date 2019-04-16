Sudhanshu Pandey approached for Sanjivani's remake

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about medical drama Sanjivani’s remake.

We broke the news about Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandna likely to make her comeback with this show as the female lead

(Read here: Surbhi Chandna to play the lead in Sanjivani’s remake?).

We also mentioned about Namit Khanna, who played the lead in Sony TV's Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai, being finalized opposite Surbhi. Moreover, Gurdeep Kohli and Mohnish Behl have been roped in for the remake

(Read here: Gurdeep Kohli, Mohnish Behl, and Namit Khanna in Sanjivani's remake).

Now, we have information about actor Sudhanshu Pandey being approached to depict the character of Dr Guha. The talks are at an initial stage, and things are yet to be finalized.

Sudhanshu has featured in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Veera, and Tamanna.

We could not get through to the actors for a comment.

TellyChakkar will soon be back with further developments.