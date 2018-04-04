Suhani Dhanki injured on the sets of Porus

Mumbai: Injuries are a part and parcel of an actor’s life especially when their role requires them to shoot challenging war or fighting sequences. But seems it was an adventure for the beautiful Suhani Dhanki who plays Laachi in Sony Entertainment Television’s magnum opus show Porus. The actors in the show have undergone numerous trainings like underwater diving, sword fighting, dagger fighting and horse riding, Not only it had been a fun loving experience for the actress while training with the horse but also it had been a narrow escape for her. The actress lost her balance while riding on the horse and almost banged herself into the tree and almost injured herself in the process.



When asked about her experience Suhani shared, “ I have always loved adventures and being Lachi has allowed me to learn diving, put my underwater skills to test, sword and dagger fighting and horse riding as well. I was trained and finally got an opportunity to ride the horse on the show. Practicing is so much different than shooting along with the entire set up and maintaining the emotion, riding the horse and also being in the sight of camera. It was quite a challenging act and I even injured myself because I almost banged headlong into a tree. Though the team immediately came to my rescue, it was a thrilling experience and the feeling of moving at that speed above the ground is absolutely awesome.”

What do you think about Porus?

In the upcoming episodes the viewers will see how Darius (Praneet Bhatt) will take revenge from Puru (Laksh) by conspiring against him. He will be successful in convincing Bamini (Aditya Redijj) that Puru has attacked Kanishk. On the other hand Anusuya (Rati Pandey) will be worried for Puru but Bamini will give orders to throw Puru in the dungeons till he announces his final verdict. While Puru is in the dungeons Darius will come to his cell and challenge him. He will also reveal his plans to Puru. What will be his further plan? Will Bamini give a harsh punishment to Puru?