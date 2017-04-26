Suhani Si Ek Ladki: Suhani to face humiliation courtesy Dadi

The death of Yuvraj (Sahil Mehta) came as a shocker for all, and now it’s time to gear up for some more drama in Star Plus’ Suhani Si Ek Ladki.

The Panorama Productions daily also showcased a shocking moment when Suhani (Rajshri Rani) got to know that she is pregnant. Though the family had been happy about the same, Dadi (Shashi Sharma) feels that it can affect the honour of the family and will plan to kill the unborn child.

Dadi, in the upcoming episodes will call some medical attendants and ask them to get Suhani’s baby aborted. Luckily, the family will arrive in time and manage to rescue Suhani in time.

Shared a source, “Now Dadi will play another trick in order to get rid of the baby. She will arrange for a pooja and call people, who she would pay to humiliate Suhani.”

At the pooja, the women will taunt Suhani about having a baby when her kids are at an age of having children. Also dadi’s paid men would arrive at the house and offer to marry Suhani in order to give the baby father’s name.

All these will leave Suhani distressed and humiliated but she will keep her strength and decide to fight back.

How will Suhani deal with the situation? Will Dadi win or Suhani?

Lot of questions, watch the show to know the answers!!!