Suhas Ahuja roped in for ALTBalaji’s M.O.M- Mission over Mars

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates on ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series M.O.M - Mission over Mars.

M.O.M is an intriguing narrative on a quartet of brilliant women scientists who chart the journey of ISA's (Indian Space Agency) Mission over Mars right from inception to execution. Playing a pivotal role as one of the four women scientists is none other than the brilliant Sakshi Tanwar, who is well known for her splendid roles in daily soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

The web show will also feature talented actress Mona Singh of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame and actresses Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh.

We already reported exclusively about Ashish Vidyarthi, Ankur Rathee, Mohan Joshi, and Mona Ambegaokar being roped in to play pivotal roles in the series.

Now, the latest update is that actor Suhas Ahuja, who was seen in Bollywood movie Talaash, will also be seen in the project in an important role.

We couldn’t connect with Suhas for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Also Read: http: Mona Ambegaokar bags ALTBalaji's M.O.M - Mission Over Mars