Suhasi Dhami pulls off a Deewani- Mastani in Zee TV’s Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se

Mumbai: Zee TV’s popular fiction show Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se has been engaging the audience with its unconventional storyline and strong, affable characters.

With Vedika (Suhasi) and Gautam’s (Mohit Dagga) wedding on the cards, Sahil (Karan Jotwani) has been left nursing a broken heart.

While their marriage preparations are in full swing, actors Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma and Shraddha Arya added a glam quotient to Gautam and Vedika’s wedding celebrations and festivities. However, Taking the entertainment quotient a notch higher, was the show’s lead actress Suhasi Dhami , who put up a magnificent performance in her perfect traditional attire.

The beautiful actress danced gracefully to the soulful track of Deewani Mastani, from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s super hit film Bajirao Mastani. Moreover, she looked stunning in her lovely shimmer outfit.

Suhasi indeed put up a breathtaking performance and stole the show with her subtle but impactful dance moves and performance.

Talking about her performance, she said, “There was a great level of energy and positive spirit when I began to perform. This is one of my favorite songs and I thoroughly enjoyed dancing, especially because my costume was super comfortable and enabled me to move freely. Moreover, it is always fun to perform and dance in front of the camera”

Amidst these wedding festivities, viewers will see Vedika being consumed by her own thoughts and fighting an internal battle. On the other hand, Sahil is determined to find a way to expose Gautam’s true character in front of Vedika and the family before it’s too late, and foil his plan. Will Sahil be able to expose Gautam’s true colors and save Vedika? Will Vedika and Gautam get married?