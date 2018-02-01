‘Suicide twist’ in Aakash Aath’s Satyamev Jayate

An interesting twist will keep the viewers hooked to the upcoming episodes of Aakash Aath’s investigative show Satyamev Jayate.

Avid audience of the series would know that Paoli had let Nina stay at her place. We have also seen Paoli supporting Nina in every way possible so that she can hone her skills and make a strong place for herself in the singing world. Now we hear that the upcoming episode will unfold a major twist. Read on to know-

According to our source, in the coming episode, Paoli will receive a message from Nina and without wasting any moment, she will rush to her home. Upon reaching, she will see that Nina has committed suicide.

While investigating the case, Sree (Shampa Banerjee) will notice that although the bullet had hit on the left side of Nina’s head, she was holding the gun in her right hand.

If it is not a suicide case then who killed Nina? Only time will tell.

Stay hooked to this space for more updates.