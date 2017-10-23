SAB TV’s Aadat Se Majboor produced by Team Production will soon see new entries in the show!

We are talking about talented actors, Sukesh Anand and Shweta Gautam who will be seen as Sam’s (Vanshika Sharma) parents in the show. They will be seen visiting Sam from Haryana and will essay the characters of Taralal Hudda and Saroj Hudda respectively.

Sukesh has earlier been seen in comedy shows on SAB TV like Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Pritam Pyaare Aur Woh and Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai while Shweta has done shows like Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kum and Choti Si Zindagi to her credit.

We wish Sukesh and Shweta all the best with their stint in Aadat Se Majboor.