Sukhwinder Singh wants Rohit to win ‘Indian Idol 9'

Popular singer Sukhwinder Singh has come out in support of Hyderabad-based PVNS Rohit and wants him to win the popular singing reality show "Indian Idol 9".

When Sukhwinder appeared on the show, he got amazed by the voice of Rohit and went on to request the audience to vote for him.

"This day has been one of the most memorable days in my life till date and I am in awe of Sukhwinder sir. The fact that he has appreciated me and has made an appeal on my behalf for votes is like a blessing to me," Rohit said in a statement.

"He has boosted my confidence like anything and now I can't wait for my next performance. I shall give this competition my best, my aim will be to try and win appreciation from judges and the audience," he added.

"Indian Idol 9", which features Sonu Nigam, Farah Khan and Anu Malik as judges, is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.