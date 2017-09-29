Star Bharat’s numero uno show Nimki Mukhiyaa is enthralling the audience, thanks to its leading lady’s antics. The show which is set in the northern rural belt is winning hearts of the viewers.

TellyChakkar.com has some exclusive scoop about the fiction show. Well, the daily is all set to see a new entry.

Veteran actor Sulabha Arya has been roped in to be a part of the satirical series. The talented woman, who is still known for her character Kanta Ben from Kal Ho Na Ho, has been locked by the makers to play an important role.

According to a little birdie, various artists were approached for the particular character; however, the makers thought that Ms. Arya was apt for the role. Her role will be of Abhi (Indraneil)’s maternal aunt (mausi). Although her character will be in positive zone, some bickering with the quirky Nimki (Bhumika Gurung) is surely expected.

(Also Read: Kidnapping drama in Star Bharat’s Nimki Mukhiyaa)

Sulabha’s looks in the show will get finalized soon. Her character will play a pivotal role in taking the story forward.She will start shooting for the series in a week or so.

When TellyChakkar.com contacted the talented lady, she shared, “it is too early to comment on anything.”

We tried to connect with Zama Habib, the brain behind the show but he remained unavailable.

Arya, who was last seen in Begusarai, is no new to the comedy genre. In fact, she was part of Indian television’s first sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. No wonder her charm still resonates in the industry even after decades. Keeping in mind the acting skills of the gifted actor, this Zama Habib’s production will surely be an entertainment riot.

Keep reading TellyChakkar.com for some such updates.