News

Suman to find out about Atharv-Vividha’s love affair in Jaana Na Dil....

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Dec 2016 03:26 PM

The ‘terrorist’ drama did bring quite a lot of excitement in Star Plus’ Jaana Na Dil Se Door (Beyond Dreams).

All set to reach its climax, the upcoming track will dole out more intense drama.

Vividha (Shivani Surve), caught between love and responsibility, took up the task of organising maha puja to save her lover Atharv (Vikram Singh Chauhan) and husband Ravish (Shashank Vyas).

Shares a source, “While Atharv is on his death bed after being shot, Ravish has been fighting the terrorists for his country. The family will believe that Vividha’s prayers are for Ravish but she would be crying out to God to save Atharv.”

Her prayers will be answered and Atharv will gain consciousness. Wanting to meet Vividha, he would rush to the temple.

There, the two will have an emotional moment where Vividha will breakdown seeing him fit & fine. She will hug him and proclaim her love only to find her mother-in-law Suman (Smita Bansal) around.

OMG!

How will Suman react to her bahu’s floundering relationship? Will Ravish get to know about it?

We could not get a comment from the actors as they were busy in a shot.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exciting updates from the world of TV and Bollywood.

Tags > Atharv-Vividha, Star Plus, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Shivani Surve, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Shashank Vyas, love affair, Smita Bansal,

