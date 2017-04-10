Suman to realise Ranveer's love for her in Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi

&TV’s popular daily Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi (The House of Originals) is set to bring forth an exciting track for its viewers.

The audiences, who have been waiting eagerly for romance to bloom between the couple on the show, have a reason to rejoice now as their wait is going to end soon.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episode, Ranveer (Abhishek Malik) and Suman (Sonali Nikam) will be heading towards Kul Devi temple but their journey to the temple won’t be a smooth one. They will have a bad encounter with some goons and after getting rid of them, they will get stuck in the rain. Further, Suman will faint and Ranveer will take care of her."

Ranveer’s caring attitude towards Suman will make her realise her love towards him. The duo will also share some romantic moments as well.

When we contacted Abhishek, he said, “Yes, we are shooting for a romantic sequence. The audiences were waiting to see our chemistry so finally romance is in the air.”

Woah! Are you excited to see a new journey of Ranveer and Suman?

