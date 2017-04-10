Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Aalesha
Aalesha
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija

poll

Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?

Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Suman to realise Ranveer's love for her in Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2017 02:00 PM

&TV’s popular daily Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi (The House of Originals) is set to bring forth an exciting track for its viewers.

The audiences, who have been waiting eagerly for romance to bloom between the couple on the show, have a reason to rejoice now as their wait is going to end soon.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episode, Ranveer (Abhishek Malik) and Suman (Sonali Nikam) will be heading towards Kul Devi temple but their journey to the temple won’t be a smooth one. They will have a bad encounter with some goons and after getting rid of them, they will get stuck in the rain. Further, Suman will faint and Ranveer will take care of her."

Ranveer’s caring attitude towards Suman will make her realise her love towards him. The duo will also share some romantic moments as well.

When we contacted Abhishek, he said, “Yes, we are shooting for a romantic sequence. The audiences were waiting to see our chemistry so finally romance is in the air.”

Woah! Are you excited to see a new journey of Ranveer and Suman?

Do let us know in the comments below.

Tags > &TV, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, Abhishek Malik, Sonali Nikam,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top