Tellychakkar.com has got another exclusive scoop from the TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 (EndemolShine India). This flagship show of Colors TV is currently in progress to entertain its viewers this October.

Earlier, we broke how some celebrities have signed the dotted line to enter the show while others rejected.

According to our little birdie, TV actor Sumit Bhardwaj has been approached for a Wild Card entry in the reality series. However, Sumit declined the offer because he didn’t wish to be in the house as a wild card entrant.

“The channel producers called him two days ago, pleading him to be part of the show as a Wild Card entrant, but he declined saying that a wild card contestant never wins the show,” a credible source informed.

Sumit is currently seen in Beyhadh which will air till October and was in news for his break up with TV beauty Sonal Vengurlekar.

The story doesn’t just end here. We hear, the channel producers locked seven celebrities on 17 August but one or two celebrity contestants have already opted out.

“In this case makers might rope in Sumit from the beginning and if that happens, he will surely accept the proposal,” the source further added.

Seems Sumit’s wish to get into the show might come true.

We contacted Sumit to get an insight on the story and he reverted with “No comments.”

Well, time will only tell if he will be seen in the reality drama.

We will be back with more inside stories on Bigg Boss 11, keep reading Tellychakkar.com.