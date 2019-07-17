Sumit to ruin Pari's image in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: In the interesting saga of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Rohit and Sonakshi are facing many ups and downs.

Meanwhile, another twist was seen when Rohit together with Sonakshi pulls a prank on Sumit and teaches him a lesson.

This infuriates Sumit, and he vows to take revenge against Sonakshi.

Sumit plans to settle scores with Sonakshi by targeting Pari. He is the judge of the show in which she is participating.

In the upcoming episode, Pari urges Sonakshi to ask Sumit to make her win the show, but Sonakshi is not ready to put her self-respect at stake.

Sumit even plans to ruin Pari’s image in the show.

Let's see if Sonakshi saves her sister before it is too late.