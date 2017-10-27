TV actress, Sumona Chakravarti, who is currently seen in Colors TV’s detective show, Dev has been a victim of her utmost commitment. The Bade Acche Lagte Hain fame actress fainted while reporting to the sets.

The incident took place while she was travelling to her set in Madh for the shooting of the weekly series. “It happened day before yesterday i.e.25 October. The reason was due to her extensive shooting schedule,” the source added. The actress didn’t report to the shoot and was hospitalized for a day or so.

We tried calling Sumona for more updates about her health however, unsurprisingly she couldn’t answer our call. We did drop her text and are still waiting for her revert.

To know more details about the lady’s health we contacted her co-stars, Ashish Choudhary and Amit Dolawat from the show.

Ashish informed, “She has not been keeping well for quite sometime. Then too she used to report to the set for the shoot. She is a dedicated actress, something which I really admire in her. So yes, because of exertion she fainted! Our show is not a usual one; it’s a lot of hard work and it is too taxing. We shoot on real locations so there’s no A/C or any other luxury provisions. It was physically exhausting. What I got to know is that she fainted while reporting to the set yesterday. I even told her to take a break now!"

Amit who had a scene with her the day she didn’t report to the set, stated, “Yesterday, i.e. 26 October, I had a scene with her, however my unit informed me that she won’t be able to come since she is under the weather.”

However our sources still maintain that the petite damsel injured herself badly and the makers are in a fix.

The latest we heard is that Sumona is out of the hospital and relaxing at her place. TellyChakkar will keep you posted about the Barfi actress, as soon as we get any updates.