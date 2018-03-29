Home > Tv > Tv News
Sumona Chakravarti to join ‘Family Time with Kapil Sharma’?

Anwesha Kamal's picture
By Anwesha Kamal
29 Mar 2018 04:44 PM

Mumbai: Talented actress Sumona Chakravarti who has entertained the audience with her acting and comic skills, might return to Kapil Sharma’s team.

Sumona, who has earlier been a part of Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, might join newly launched season of Kapil Sharma’s show, Family Time with Kapil Sharma on Sony TV.

Our source informs us that Sumona has already been approached to join Family Time with Kapil Sharma and the talks are on.

When we contacted Sumona, she refused to comment on it.

What do you think about Sumona Chakravarti and Kapil Sharma?

For the uninitiated, Sumona, who was last seen in Colors’ thriller series Dev will not be a part of its upcoming series. Are you guys excited to see Sumona back with Kapil Sharma? Do let us know in the comments below.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

