Sumona Chakravarti, the female lead in Colors’ detective series?

Shows with a ‘shock’ value are presently the biggest sellers in TV today!!

Why not? Such shows have ample scope to keep the audience glued with a different dose of drama, intermixed with curiosity, suspense and intrigue...

Recent examples being shows like Naagin, Brahmarakshas, Kawach, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai...

Now soon to join the bandwagon will be the Nissar Parvez and Alind Srivastava show for Colors, with a detective backdrop under their banner peninsula pictures .

Tentatively titled Dev Anand, the show has already bagged its male protagonist in popular actor, Ashish Chowdhry.

Now after an extensive search to find his soul partner in the show, the search seems to have stopped at Sumona Chakravarti, who rose to fame as Natasha in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Post her stint in the drama series, Sumona has been extremely successful in showing off her comic skills with shows Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show.

News coming in is that Sumona is all set to experiment with a new genre!!

As per a reliable source, “Sumona is presently in advanced talks to play the lead in the detective series on Colors. If she goes on to sign on the dotted lines, she will be paired opposite Ashish Chowdhry.”

Wow!! Interesting move for Sumona, isn’t it?

We buzzed Sumona who said, “There is nothing like this.”

We also reached out to Producers Alind and Nissar, and buzzed the channel spokesperson, but did not get any revert.

As we know, apart from Ashish, senior actress Joyoshree Arora has been finalized for an important role.

Watch out for more updates right here...