Big Magic, which is now revamped to Zee Magic, is all set to roll out its new comedy drama Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai very soon.

The show, which is produced by Soda Water Productions will have actor Ravish Desai as the male protagonist.

We hear, actor Sunaina Shukla who was last seen on Colors’ Chandrakanta as Satakshi, has joined the cast of the show where she will be seen playing a key role.

Our source informs us, Sunaina has been roped in to play Manav’s (Ravish Desai) Bhabhi, Pammo. She will be voluble, pretty and innocent girl, who always dominates her husband and wants Manav to get married to her sister.

When we contacted Sunaina, she confirmed the news with us and said, “I am pretty excited because I am playing a comic and colorful character. I am jolly and talkative in real life also like Pammo.”

We wish her good luck.