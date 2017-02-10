Sundar Lal is a challenging and damn interesting character: Raja Goswami

Actor Raja Goswami, who was seen in Bengali soaps like Bhalobasha.com, Kojagori and Dugga Dugga, has been roped in to play a double role in Zee Bangla's upcoming show Choddobeshi.

Raja will be seen playing the role of Amit Roy, a police officer and Sundar Lal, a tour guide. As per the story, both are brothers but they are unaware of this fact. As the story progresses, things will become clear but how that viewers would have to find out.

Talking about his roles in the daily, the actor shared, “Choddobeshi is a romantic story with full of actions. Here I am playing Amit Roy as well as Sundar Lal. Sundar Lal is a challenging and damn interesting character. He speaks in Hindi with a tone of Punjabi. So, being a Bengali, I had to work hard to brush up my accent.”

“On the other hand, Amit is a serious kind of a guy who speaks very little. He is so workaholic that he doesn’t have much time for his wife,” he added.

The talented actor expressed that when he was offered the role of Sundar Lal, his instant reaction was “Wow”. He also mentioned that it is a character, which people would love to see even in real life.

About Sundar Lal, he said, “This character is 360 degree different from all the characters that audience has seen so far in Bengali dailies. It’s a larger than life character on small screen. He is a person who wouldn’t step back when a crisis happens. Suppose the studio catches fire, he would be the first person to jump and put all his efforts to extinguish it.”

“He is such a character, whom we would like to see not just on the screen but also in real life,” he observed.

When quizzed with which role, he relates more, he quipped, “To be honest, I do not relate with any of the characters which I have played so far. I am neither like Amit Roy nor like Sundar Lal. However, I like the character of the latter.”

The promo of the serial has been shot in Lucknow under the guidance of a stuntman who worked in the popular film Bahubali.

Produced by Tent Cinema and directed by Pijush Ghosh, Choddobeshi will start from 13 February, airing Monday to Saturday at 9.30 pm.