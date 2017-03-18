Sunder, Jethalal and Nattu Kaka to go incognito in Taarak Mehta

The tale of Popatlal and Holi continues in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).

We recently reported about how Popatlal (Shyam Pathak) decides to cancel his plans of playing Holi after learning about its side effects. At the same time he also gets a call from a girl for a marriage proposal.

Now, in the coming episodes, Gokuldham society members will try to convince Popatlal to play Holi. However, he would refuse to come down to play.

Sunderlal (Mayur Vakani) will plot a plan to bring Popatlal down in the building compound. He will plan to dress up like a girl and visit Popatlal’s house as prospective bride.

According to the plan, Sundar will turn female named Sundari and would ask Nattu Kaka (Ghanashyam Nayak) and Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) to change their looks and become his father and brother respectively.

Later, three of them in disguise will visit Popatlal’s house and manage to fool him without getting caught. They would smarty bring Popatlal down in the compound and splash colour on him.

Bichara Popatlal!

Checkout their disguise look in the above picture.