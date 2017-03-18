Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aalesha
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode

quickie
Neha Pednekar

I would like to get naughty with Sujay Reu: Neha Pednekar

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which character of Shivangi you love the most?

Which character of Shivangi you love the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Sunder, Jethalal and Nattu Kaka to go incognito in Taarak Mehta

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Mar 2017 02:56 PM

The tale of Popatlal and Holi continues in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).

We recently reported about how Popatlal (Shyam Pathak) decides to cancel his plans of playing Holi after learning about its side effects. At the same time he also gets a call from a girl for a marriage proposal.

Now, in the coming episodes, Gokuldham society members will try to convince Popatlal to play Holi. However, he would refuse to come down to play.

Sunderlal (Mayur Vakani) will plot a plan to bring Popatlal down in the building compound. He will plan to dress up like a girl and visit Popatlal’s house as prospective bride.

According to the plan, Sundar will turn female named Sundari and would ask Nattu Kaka (Ghanashyam Nayak) and Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) to change their looks and become his father and brother respectively. 

Later, three of them in disguise will visit Popatlal’s house and manage to fool him without getting caught. They would smarty bring Popatlal down in the compound and splash colour on him.

Bichara Popatlal!

Checkout their disguise look in the above picture.

Tags > Sunder, Jethalal, Nattu Kaka, Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, SAB TV, Neela Telefilms,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top