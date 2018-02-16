Sunidhi Chauhan joins Pritam and Badhshah in Dil Hai Hindustani 2

Mumbai: Star Plus’ singing reality show Dil Hai Hindustani is gearing up for its second season.

TellyChakkar had earlier reported that Karan Johar and Shalmali Kholgade are no more a part of the non-fiction series. Now, there are some latest developments about the upcoming edition.

(Also Read: Karan, Shalmali out; Pritam and Mika in talks for Dil Hai Hindustani 2)

According to our exclusive information, just like Karan and Shalmali, judge of the first season, Shekhar Ravjiani, will be missing in the second one.

“Except Badhshah; the team wanted fresh panelists on the judging panel,” a source claims.

In our earlier reportage, we mentioned about how there were plans of bringing music director Pritam and singer Mika Singh on board. As per the latest updates, Pritam has been confirmed to join the judging panel. Sadly, things have not materialised with Mika and hence he will not be a part of the project.

The makers have also zeroed down another name as a panelist.

What do You think about Sunidhi Chauhan and Pritam?

Popular singer Sunidhi Chauhan has apparently signed the papers for the show. The playback vocalist, who is widely known as “the queen of item songs” will make her television comeback post her pregnancy. The 34-year-old Chauhan delivered a baby boy on 1 January, 2018. Post her motherhood, she will back on the silver screen for the first time. In the past, the dynamic singer has judged singing shows like the 5th and 6th season of Indian Idol and The Voice.

The hunt for the 4th judge is still on. The auditions for the show have already begun. The series produced by Ranjeet Thakur’s Frame Media will soon go on-air after the completion of the on-going series India’s Next Superstar.