Sunil Grover announces ‘Comedy Nights with Sunil’ on Colors

The day has finally arrived to witness the magic of Sunil Grover onscreen.

Sunil, who has been surrounded by controversy post his fall out with Kapil Sharma has finally managed to find his ground.

The tussle of signing the talented actor was going strong among all GECs and seems like Colors has managed to grab him.

Sources close to Sunil shared with us that the actor was given a lucrative offer by Colors. Apart from big money, the channel will launch their star product ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ with Sunil now.

The show has been rechristened ‘Comedy Nights with Sunil’.

Wowww!! Great news, isn’t it???

Shared a source, “Colors will launch the new series with Sunil Grover and it is said to be a bigger and better version of the same. The channel is leaving no stones unturned to make this show a bigger hit from its past project.”

Sunil is yet to sign the contract and will start shoot soon.

As of now, he has just signed a sheet that states ‘April Fool Banaya, Tumko Gussa Aaya’.

So guys, how did you like our April Fool story?? Hit the comment box below to share your thoughts.