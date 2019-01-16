Is Sunil Grover finally ready to come back on The Kapil Sharma show?

MUMBAI: After a long year of fighting, intense competition, and downfall, it seems like Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma are ready to mend their differences. There's no denying the fact that without Kapil Sharma, Kanpur Wale Khuranas is incomplete, and without Sunil Grover, The Kapil Sharma Show doesn’t have the same charm and entertainment quotient. Both comedians have realized this now.

Kapil also invited Sunil for his wedding, which he couldn’t attend due to prior commitments, but he did congratulate Kapil online. Owing to his health issues, Kapil saw a massive downfall last year. He was started to be known for his unprofessional behaviour, and the makers had to shut down the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover's Kanpur Wale Khuranas too hasn't been able to grab the same fan following as his previous show with Kapil. There was news doing the rounds that Salman Khan, who is the producer of The Kapil Sharma Show, had advised Sunil to join the show.

The makers of the show also had a world with Sunil about the same, and he is thinking about the offer. As of now, he is shooting for his upcoming movie Bharat with Salman Khan.

With just a few days left for Kanpur Wale Khuranas to go off-air, Sunil might actually join Kapil and his gang.