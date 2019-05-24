Sunil Grover refuses to promote film on The Kapil Sharma Show?

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma’s The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy TV series. Many celebrities also appear on the show to promote their films.

However, one actor who reportedly refused to promote film on the show is Sunil Grover. Considering this, it seems all is still not well between Sunil and Kapil post their mid-air brawl months ago.

Even though there have been reports that the duo forgot what happened in the past, but looks like they are yet to be completely fine with each other. According to the latest media reports, the actor refused to join Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan as they promoted their film on Kapil’s show.

Reports further stated that Sunil was invited and Salman too wanted him to join them for the promotions, but he refused to go ahead.

Interestingly, there have been multiple instances when reports about Sunil joining the show have come in, but considering the latest reports, it seems nothing like this is going to happen any time soon.

So, what kept Sunil away from the show? Is it because of what happened in the past or the reason is something else? Only time will tell.

Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Tabu in key roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on 5 June 2019.