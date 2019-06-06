Sunil Grover says THIS about his reunion with Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are two most loved comedians. The duo made everyone laugh with their hilarious antics on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, after a point, the duo’s friendship hit a rough patch, and Sunil even walked out from the show, vowing never to work with Kapil again.



Kapil had also taken a break as his show was not doing that great. He is back after a year and that too with a bang. The second season of the show is doing great on the TRP chart and Kapil and his team is winning the hearts of the audience with their work. Many Bollywood stars also appear on the show to promote their films. So, when Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif came to the show to promote their film, Bharat, everyone had expected to see Sunil Grover too. But Sunil, who is playing a key role in the film, didn’t come and mentioned that he didn’t feel like going to the sets in an interview. Now, in another interview with Times Now, he was prodded about a reunion with Kapil in the future. The actor mentioned that he does not know and left the possibility of a reunion to God Only. He said, “God knows. I don’t know, seriously.”



It seems the fans of the duo will have to wait to see their collaboration.



#Bharat is releasing worldwide today .. my best wishes to @BeingSalmanKhan bhai #katrinakaif @WhoSunilGrover paji @aliabbaszafar n the entire team of Bharat go n watch with ur family — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) June 5, 2019

Speaking about Bharat, the film is based on a South Korean film, Ode to My Father. It is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Tabu, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff.