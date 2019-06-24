Sunil Grover is a talent house: Mayank Chawla

MUMBAI: Model and inspiring actor Mayank Chawla says he finds comedian and actor Sunil Grover motivating.



'I'm new to the industry and growing with each passing day to secure my place in the world of entertainment. I find people here very decent and motivating. After meeting and knowing Sunil Grover Sir. I am really motivated by him. He is such a talent house and is my inspiration in the entertainment industry,' Mayank said in a statement.



Apart from this, Mayank wants to start his own fashion label. Social media is indeed a powerful tool today and has become an integral part of our life! Mayank is a young fashionista and wanderer by heart; this made him switch lanes from his profession to following his hobby and passion in the fashion Industry. He has collaborated with many international brands.



The dapper lad is currently in the pre-production stage of starting his own fashion label. He's also determined to write a book. He says, 'I have always been passionate about fashion and clothes. Being an engineer didn't give me that kick, and hence, I opted to do what I love. After being a blogger and having worked with brands like Google, Amazon, and Tata, I am currently in the planning process of my own fashion label. It will be a blend of trend and pop culture.'



Good luck, Mayank.