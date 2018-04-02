Sunil Grover wishes 'brother' Kapil Sharma on birthday

Mumbai: After extending an olive branch to Kapil Sharma by wishing him good luck for his new show, his former The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Sunil Grover on Monday wished him -- his "brother" -- a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma. May God keep you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes," Sunil tweeted.

Last year, Sunil walked out of the hugely popular comedy entertainer The Kapil Sharma Show after Kapil allegedly verbally abused him and hit him with a shoe during a flight. Their professional split was widely talked about, and they were both quite vocal about their animosity.

Kapil's show ran for a while after Sunil, who played Guthhi, walked out, but then he brought the curtains down on it.

