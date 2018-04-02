Sunil Grover wishes 'brother' Kapil Sharma on birthday

Mumbai: After extending an olive branch to Kapil Sharma by wishing him good luck for his new show, his former The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Sunil Grover on Monday wished him -- his "brother" -- a happy birthday.
"Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma. May God keep you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes," Sunil tweeted.
Last year, Sunil walked out of the hugely popular comedy entertainer The Kapil Sharma Show after Kapil allegedly verbally abused him and hit him with a shoe during a flight. Their professional split was widely talked about, and they were both quite vocal about their animosity.
Kapil's show ran for a while after Sunil, who played Guthhi, walked out, but then he brought the curtains down on it.
He has recently made a comeback on the small screen with Family Time With Kapil Sharma, but Sunil is not a part of the show.
Before the show began, Sunil was asked on social media about why he is not a part of it.
He had replied, "There are more people who asked me the same question. But I did not get a call for this show. My phone number is the same."
Kapil then responded by saying that he has "nothing personal" against Sunil.
"Please do not spread rumours that I did not call you... He is lying. I called him 100 times and sent my people to his home. Even I went to his home to meet him for the show but now I will not let anybody take advantage on my name. Enough is enough," Kapil had said.
(Source: IANS)
