Sunil Kumar Palwal got injured on the sets of Prithvi Vallabh

29 Jan 2018 02:27 PM

Mumbai, 29 january 2018: Injuries are a part and parcel of an actor’s life especially when their roles require them to shoot challenging war or fighting scenes.

Well, Sony TV’s newly launched magnum opus Prithvi Vallabh has a lot of challenges in store for its actors.

Actor Sunil Kumar Palwal, who is currently seen as Sindhuraj in the popular saga, recently got injured while shooting but as they say, the show must go on and so did Sunil despite being injured.

Our source from the set informed us that Sunil got his arm injured while shooting for a sword fighting sequence. His arm started bleeding and he was immediately given first aid on sets to stop the bleeding.

After a short break, Sunil continued to shoot despite being injured.

When we contacted Sunil, he confirmed the news with us and said, “Yes, I got injured and people on the set helped me with first aid. I continued with my scene afterwards and got injection in the evening.”

Take care, Sunil! 

