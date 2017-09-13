Which TV beauty rocked the red carpet look?
Popular comedian Sunil Pal has been roped in to play Anna in TV show "Hum Paanch Phir Se".
Anna is a south Indian man who is funny by nature.
"I love light hearted comedy shows and I am glad to be a part of it. 'Hum Paanch' was one of my favourite shows and I equally like the remake, which I am following as well. I am playing a different character in the series and I hope people like it," Sunil said in a statement.
"Hum Paanch Phir Se", aired on BIG Magic, is a sequel to popular 1990s show "Hum Paanch".
The show also features Sooraj Thapar, Jayashree Venkataramanan, Seema Pandey, Ambalika Sapra and Ruchi Tripathi.
(Source: IANS)
