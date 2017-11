Actress Sunila Karambelkar has been roped in to play the role of Shakti Devi in TV show "Kaal Bhairav Rahasya".

Talking about her role, she said in a statement: "Shakti Devi has been jailed for 14 years... She possesses the ability to hunt down a solution without getting annoyed or agitated. She is very clever and quick-witted."

"It is an extremely strong character and I am glad to be part of ‘Kaal Bhairav Rahasya'," she added.

The show is aired on Star Bharat.

(Source: IANS)