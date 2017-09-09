It is usually said that the iconic movies should be left untouched and their remark shouldn’t be made. Despite this fact, Bollywood has seen numerous remakes of iconic and popular movies from 80’s and 90’s while few have lived upto their original version some have tanked badly. But there is this new remake which is definitely going to win the hearts of the viewers this weekend as &TV’s popular comedy show – Comedy Dangal gives a comical twist to the 70’s iconic Bollywood movie Sholay. And guess who joined the cast of Comedy Dangal for this remake?

The original action hero of our country, Sunny Deol along with his Poster Boys co-star Shreyas Talpade.

The original version of Sholay saw Thakur as the victim and Gabbar as the assailant but the tables will be turned on the stage of Comedy Dangal as Gabbar (played by Anu Malik) will be seen as the victim and Basanti (Bharti Singh) will be seen attacking him. With the Bollywood’s most dreaded villain, Gabbar in danger the action king of Bollywood, Sunny Deol couldn’t stop himself from helping Gabbar. Sunny along with his ‘Dhai Kilo ka haath’ and co-star come to Gabbar’s rescue from Basanti’s antics.

Will Sunny and Shreyas be successful in saving Anu Malik (Gabbar) from Bharti’s (Basanti) pagalpanti?