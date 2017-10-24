Actress Sunny Leone will don the avatar of a fitness guru for an upcoming TV show "FitStop".

The hour-long show, which will air on MTV Beats, will see Sunny motivating viewers to stay fit and healthy with easy-to-do exercises, read a statement.

The aim is to bring great music and exercise together.

The actress says she is a "big believer in working out to keep fit -- both physically and mentally".

"Everyone should make some time in their daily schedule for some quick exercises. I know exercising can be a chore and to make it exciting for people, I've teamed up with MTV Beats to launch 'FitStop' -- where I'll be showing people how to exercise and also treating them to some fabulous music which will help them work up a sweat," she added.

The "Jism 2" actress, who also hosts "MTV Splitsvilla", added: "Kick-starting each morning with a smashing playlist and some easy-to-do exercises is going to help you up your energy levels and motivate you to push through the day. I'm super-excited about donning this new role of a fitness guru on television."

The show will go on air in November.

(Source: IANS)