MTV Splitsvilla has always stood up for women empowerment and when anybody tries to disrespect them, Sunny and Rannvijay are the first ones to take a stand for it and confront that person. Even if that person is a female!

The next episode on Splitsvilla X will see the rest of the villa go against Hritu when she will threaten to slap a contestant Ripu in front of everyone. To her defense, she said, “Ripu behaves like a woman and has a negative behavior towards everybody.” While the villa stood up for Ripu and defended him, host Sunny also shared her opinion.

Speaking to Hritu about her comment, Sunny said, “The fact that you called him a woman is not what Splitsvilla stands for. Just because he is talking to other people does that mean I am also like this? I am also a woman. Does that mean we are all just a bunch of idiots, that’s what you are saying? You just put us down. We are the ones who set the example. Nobody can do that.”