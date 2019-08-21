News

Sunny Leone shares her 'pretty woman' moment

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Sunny Leone has shared a "pretty" monochrome picture of herself on social media. She took to Instagram to share the black-and-white image, taken by her husband Daniel Weber.

In the picture, Sunny looks stunning in a polka dotted dress.

"'Pretty Woman' moment hehe," she captioned the image.

On the work front, Sunny, is currently seen judging the youth-based reality show, "Splitsvilla 12". The 38-year-old also has a horror-comedy coming up, titled "Coca Cola".

She will also be seen in the Malyalam film "Rangeela" and in the Tamil film "Veeramadevi".

(Source: IANS)

