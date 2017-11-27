Sunny Leone takes her revenge from the man who threw a snake on her

Who doesn't love Sunny Leone? Calling her a bombshell would be an understatement. She is every man's fantasy and she knows it! She is one of the most upfront actors in the Bollywood industry. She has been there and done that and this facet shows in everything she does or says! Those luscious lips, those big eyes, that hourglass figure, she makes us all go weak kneed and literally so!

The actress is very regular on her social media handles and she keeps posting, at times funny, at times freaky and at times alluring pictures of her and her team on her social media accounts. Recently she had posted a video of one of her team members throwing a snake a her while she was reading a script with utmost attention. Seeing the slithery and slimy creature on her, her fear knew no bounds. The actress lost it and with a flurry of her hands and feet, she jumped up from her seat! The moment she realised, a prank was being pulled on her, she ran after the person responsible for it.

My team played a prank on me on set!! @sunnyrajani @tomasmoucka mofos!!!!!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Nov 25, 2017 at 4:46am PST

The actress posted the entire video on her official Instagram account and captioned it "My team played a prank on me on a set."

Anyone who thought it was the be all and end all of the episode was so WRONG! It could not have ended right there. Sunny couldn't have let it go! It needed a perfect resolution and therefore, the lady took it upon herself to give it a befitting ending!

She took two big cakes on both hands and moved towards the prankster (Sunny Rajani) in question with stealthy steps from behind. The man was completely oblivious to her advances! He was busy reading a paper with his team when sunny smashed two cakes on his face real bad! In the video the smashing of the cakes looked real hard so much so that we feel it must have had a deadly impact on his face.

Take a look at the video below - by the way she captioned the video "My revenge Hahahahahahah @sunnyrajani this is what you get when you mess with me!!"