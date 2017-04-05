Suparna and Mickey roped in for &TV show

Soon, viewers will get to see a very interesting project on TV.

Tellychakkar.com had earlier exclusively reported about Jamai Raja fame Mohit Malhotra making his comeback with Indian Magic Eye’s new show Chupke Chupke. An adaptation of a popular Marathi show, it will star Mohit and Siya Ke Ram actress Prithvi Hatte in the lead roles.

Now, we have heard, that the soap will finally see the light of the day as it has been commissioned by &TV.

The channel recently launched a promo of the same:

Also, the makers have roped in talented actors Suparna Marwah (Mahi Way) and Micky Makhija (Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan) to play pivotal roles in the series. While Suparna will play Mohit’s mother, Micky will be seen as Prithvi’s father.

As already reported, other actors who are part of the show are Farida Dadi, Tanaaz Irani, and Krunal Pandit.

Chupke Chupke will tentatively beam from 24 April (2017).

Watch this space for more updates.